First photos & video from actor John Dumelo’s traditional marriage to his beautiful bride

Popular Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo had his traditional wedding with his long-time girlfriend today in Accra.

The actor tied the knot to his fiancee, Gifty Mawunya, who has suddenly become the most sought after lady in the country after the revelation was made.

According to reports, John Dumelo is holding his traditional ceremony at the residence of his fiancee, Mawunya, at Spintex with close friends and family members in attendance.

It was also gathered that Mawunya is a close friend of popular actress, Nadia Buari, who is suspected to have midwifed the relationship.

Grapevines also have it that Dumelo is very busy preparing for the D-day, the reason he has been less active on social media, lately.

A check on Dumelo’s Instagram page reveals he hasn’t updated his page since April 30, something which is unlike the actor cum businessman.

A video of Dumelo’s arrival at his ongoing Traditional marriage ceremony was also shared online by the media house.

The dark, lovely and handsome actor can be seen rocking a Kente cloth with Military men guarding him.

Watch video below:

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments