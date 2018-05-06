Unlisted

Five People Killed After Billboard Fell On Two Commercial Buses In Ogun State (Photos)

The billboard fell after heaving downpour in Sagamu

At least, five people died after a billboard fell on two commercial buses at Express Junction Motor Park, Sagamu in Ogun State.

According to online reports, the incident happened during a heavy downpour on Saturday. Reports further said the buses were loading passengers close to the billboards when it fell.

See video and photos below:

