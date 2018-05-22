Five Super Eagles Players Who Could Trouble Atletico Madrid (Photos)

Destiny Ashadi

Destiny Ashadi: For those not au fait with the NPFL, Ashadi is probably its best kept secret. The Katsina United man is a silky playmaker with a neat turn of pace and dribbling ability. Linked for a long time with giants Enyimba, this friendly against Atletico affords HIM the opportunity to show just what he is capable of. If the Nigerian selection is to get any kind of joy against an Atletico side renowned for its compactness and discipline, it will be down to this man’s ability to execute a nifty nutmeg, or a drop of a shoulder, at just the right time.

Ebube Duru

Ebube Duru: It has come as a surprise to see just how high Lobi Stars are flying this term. They look well on course to have a serious tilt at the title, and some of that is down to the gem at left-back, Duru. Possibly the most naturally gifted full-back in the league, he’s the complete package. As capable defensively as he is going forward, he will be key in exploiting Atletico’s narrow defence, and if he can nail his deliveries, he could well give Los Rojiblancos a few things to think about. He will be assisted on the other flank by…

Musa Muhammed

Musa Muhammed: It can be easy to forget that, for the all-conquering U-17 group of 2013, right-back and captain Muhammed was one of the stars. Rampaging forward at every opportunity, he owned that entire right flank, allowing Kelechi Iheanacho the freedom to play in more central zones. He has not quite pushed on as one might have hoped, but there is still that natural ability in there. His low, whipped crosses could cause Atletico some discomfort, as the Spanish side are typically excellent at dealing with crosses in the air.

Sadiq Umar

Sadiq Umar: The lolloping, gangly forward, on loan at NAC Breda over the past season, is a unique player in many ways. Simply put, his awkwardness would make him a handful for most teams in the world. Combine a tall, cartoonish frame, limbs which flail about every which way, pace and power, and you have a lethal cocktail. What truly makes him dangerous, though, is the sense that even he has little idea what he is going to do next. Capable of the sublime and the ridiculous in equal measure, Diego Simeone’s men would do well to keep an eye on this one.

Ibrahim Alhassan

Ibrahim Alhassan: Not to be confused with the other Ibrahim Alhassan (also named in the squad), the former Akwa United man has taken swimmingly to life in Europe, and posted fine performances since moving to Austria Vienna. Built impressively, a waifish frame belies his dexterity on the ball: passing, dribbling, and controlling the game in midfield is what ‘Muazzam’ is all about. He will be key to maintaining any attacking tempo the team can muster in Uyo, and has the physical capacity to hold his own, even in the face of Atletico’s ultra-intensity.

