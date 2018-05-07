Gossip

Florentin Pogba clashes with teammates after walking off pitch

Florentin Pogba clashed with his Genclerbirligi teammates after walking out of a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.



Pogba, the older brother of Manchester United star Paul Pogba, appeared to pick up a slight injury in the 88th minute of the game and limped off the pitch in the 88th minute.

But Genclerbirligi had already made all three substitutions, and his teammates objected to Pogba leaving the club with 10 men while already down a goal.


Some yelled at Pogba as he took off his shirt and crossed the sideline while others confronted him, leading to some pushing and shoving before club staff intervened.

After the 1-0 defeat, Genclerbirligi are in serious danger of relegation, five points from safety with two games remaining.

Pogba, 27, only joined the club from St Etienne in January.

Source:kwese.espn.com


