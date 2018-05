Retired American boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather has once again gone the extra mile for his daughter who celebrated her 18th birthday recently.

The flamboyant super star who is quite famous for his expensive taste reportedly bought her a ring worth $5 million.

He celebrated her on his Instagram account then encouraged his followers to go follow her. It was later revealed that he gave her an 18 carat rock from Pristine Jewelers worth $5 million.

-Reportminds