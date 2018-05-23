Folorunsho Alakija’s son’s wedding beats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal wedding

According to unofficial estimates done by UK website Bridebook, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding cost £32M or $43m (which is security inclusive) – which is almost nothing compared to Folorunsho Alakija’s son, Folarin who spent an estimated $5M largely on décor, a lavish venue and Robin Thicke for his wedding last year.

Although Alakija’s wedding was held in London, it served as inspiration to many in Nigeria.

Saturday, 10th of June, 2017 was the wedding day of Folarin Alakija and Nazanin Jafarian Ghaissarifa in the United Kingdom broke all records.

One million roses and white orchids (at £200,000) adorned the venue (planned and executed by the decorator to the Kardashians, Jeff Leatham who brought about 30 staffers to the United Kingdom to work on the project).

£10,000 8-tier cake decorated with a hundred ornate white roses and doves (by Elizabeth’s Cake Emporium which attends to the cream of high society in Europe and the Middle East).

A spectacular fire work display in the grounds of the venue was a fitting finale to a jaw dropping nuptials which breaks all records of glamour and extravagance.

The venue of the ceremony, Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (the United Kingdom), was hired for £150,000, and an extra £200,000 for marquee and marble etched with the couple’s initials in gold.

The decoration required a week of exclusive hire of the venue.

A five-course meal had guests lapping up deliciously decadent meals of barley wafers with cheddar and chive yoghurt dip, crispy duck egg and Wiltshire truffle, foie gras, beef and sole, guinea fowl, edible flowers and pink champagne granita and more…

The A-list guests included Shanina Shaikh (a Victoria Secrets’ angel), actress Rio Fredrika, fashion designer Becka Indigo, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mrs. Toyin Saraki (wife of Senate President Bukola Saraki), Onikepo Braithwaite, daughter of billionaire mogul Femi Otedola (Temi, who’s a fashion blogger), politicians and moguls as well as socialites from Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

Hundreds of guests from Nigeria were flown in and lodged in plush hotels. Pop star Robin Thicke (of Blurred Lines’ fame) performed at a price put at £150,000. He was flown in from the United States of America.

