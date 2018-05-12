News Feed

Foodstuff Seller Arrested By EFCC For Allegedly Defrauding Man Of N10 Million (Photo)

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested a Port Harcourt’s foodstuff seller for defrauding a victim the sum of N10, 070,000 ( Ten Million, Seventy Thousand Naira only).

The suspect, Mrs Faith Dickson, was alleged to have scammed Mr. Ossai Napoleon the sum of N10, 070,000 by introducing him to a non- existing Agricultural Loan Scheme meant to support him finance some preferred agricultural practices.

Napoleon claimed that he paid the money in nine different installments into the bank accounts of the suspects and two of her allies: Obile Godstime and Fidelis Ejeagwu.

According to him, the payments were made between 2014 and 2017 and nothing had accrued to him through the phony Scheme till date.

Dickson, a foodstuff seller at Shell pipeline, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, is undergoing interrogation and would be charged to court soon.

