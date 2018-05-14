Former BBNaija housemates Efe & Kbrule make case for fraudsters

Big Brother Naija winner, Efe Ejeba took to Twitter to air out his opinion on the recent arrest of the 12 suspected Yahoo boys at a Lagos Night club.

He tweeted:

“Yahoo boys bring money into the economy, Politicians steal money and take it out of our economy. Nigerians please who is justified?”

Kbrule in supporting his views also wrote:

Remove fraud miney circulating and watch Nigerias economy crash. I’m not support fraud. It’s just a sad fact — K.Brule (@kbrule94) May 13, 2018

Why are the youth doing so many drugs? because they are trying to escape a harsh reality remove these drugs and watch crime and suicide rates go up! fix the underlying problems first — K.Brule (@kbrule94) May 13, 2018

For the sake of full disclosure last tweet on the matter. I dont support crime I’m saying. Fix whats making people turn to fraud and drugs before you take them away cuz it will worsen the problem. — K.Brule (@kbrule94) May 13, 2018

Nigerian music industry

Slay queens

Clubs and lounges

Hotels & hospitality

Etc… Proudly sponsored by the nigerian fraud & corruption association 😀 — K.Brule (@kbrule94) May 13, 2018

Meanwhile, the creative director and lead producer at Soundcity TV, Olamide Adedeji, has reacted to the recent raid of Club 57 in Lagos, where over 12 suspected internet fraudsters were arrested by the EFCC.

Olamide, on Twitter, slammed those idolizing ‘Yahoo boys’, stating it is not the Nigerian dream.

He went further to state that such persons are armed robbers, armed with computers harming people and corporations.

His tweets reads: ‘Yahoo boys are armed robbers. Armed with computers harming people and corporations. So please, file them next to Drug dealers, thieves, money launderers etc.

“They don’t deserve to be glorified, praised or emulated. We need this reality check’.

“For those that are idolizing Yahoo people. That isn’t the Nigerian dream. That is pure FRAUD! Imagine you wake up in the morning & your life savings are gone only to be used to pop champagne and drive cars and nurture bad habits. Authorities must nip this trend in the bud, FAST!’.

