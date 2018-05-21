Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Former EFCC Twitter handler, F-shaw, proposes to his girlfriend (Photos)

Olufemi Olukayode Adeyemi a.k.a Fshaw, the witty former handler EFCC’s twitter account has just proposed to his long time girlfriend.

F-shaw who is fast morphing into a superstar rapper announced that he has engaged his longtime girlfriend.

The rapper and social media influencer took to his Twitter page to share photos from the engagement and wrote;

“Kings don’t kneel. But for his Queen, he must. The diamond is of the IF class, first grade, internally flawless and it is a representation of how I see you.”

“We’ve come a long way you beautiful piece of heaven. Hi QueenFisher. #TheKingFishers.”

