Former IG Of Nigeria Police, Sunday Ehindero Docked For Alleged Fraud

Sunday Ehindero, a former Inspector General of Police, was today re-arraigned for alleged fraud at the Apo District High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja.

A former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sunday Ehindero, alongside a former Commissioner of Police, John Obaniyi, were on Thursday re-arraigned at an Apo District High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on a six-count charge for alleged fraud.

According to PREMIUM Times, the suspects were accused of misusing N578 million (N557,995,065) donated by the Bayelsa State Government for the purchase of arms.

The charge revealed that the fund was diverted into separate accounts owned by the defendants, where it generated an interest of N16,412,315. The generated interest was allegedly used for the defendant’s personal objectives.

The charge also alleged that the defendants lied to officials of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), when they told two of the commission’s staff upon enquiry about the diverted funds, that the generated interest was used for official purposes.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, and after taking their pleas, the court admitted the defendants on bail, based on the previous conditions and adjourned the matter to June 19.