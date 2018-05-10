Forte Oil signs agreement with Chevron to become sole distributor of Texaco lubricants



The management of Forte Oil has announced the signing of an agreement with Chevron to become the sole distributor of Texaco lubricant brands in Nigeria, Tribune reports.

According to Forte oil “the collaboration between Chevron lubricants, owner of Texaco brand and Forte Oil, a leading player in the retail distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria, would open new opportunities for motorists to purchase high-quality engine oil.”









The Head Marketing, Forte Oil, Mr Kenneth Otaru who said that the collaboration would allow Nigerian motorists to enjoy a wider selection of engine oil and lubricants, also assured of the quality guaranteed by both parties.

Source: energymixreport.com