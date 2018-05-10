Gossip, News

Forte Oil signs agreement with Chevron to become sole distributor of Texaco lubricants


The management of Forte Oil has announced the signing of an agreement with Chevron to become the sole distributor of Texaco lubricant brands in Nigeria, Tribune reports.

According to Forte oil “the collaboration between Chevron lubricants, owner of Texaco brand and Forte Oil, a leading player in the retail distribution of petroleum products in Nigeria, would open new opportunities for motorists to purchase high-quality engine oil.”




Trending Now:


The Head Marketing, Forte Oil, Mr Kenneth Otaru who said that the collaboration would allow Nigerian motorists to enjoy a wider selection of engine oil and lubricants, also assured of the quality guaranteed by both parties.

Source: energymixreport.com

READ ALSO:  “The Devil Pushed Me” – Lady Who Slashed Her Boyfriend’s Throat In Delta State


Tags

You may also like

Husbands Pay Housewives Salaries – Waje, Dencia & Eku Edewor React

See what your favorite Nigerian female celebrities look like without their makeup (Photos)

AG Dangote begins reconstruction of second phase of Apapa/Wharf Road project

VP Osinbajo To Meet With World Bank’s Officials In Abuja On Thursday

Singer, Henry Knight Blasts Peter Okoye, Accuses Him Of Theft

Nigeria’s oil production rebounds to 2.07m bpd in April – Ministry

8 BB Naija 2018 Female Housemates That Have Shown Their Unique Sense Of Style – Cee-C And BamBam Have Got All Eyes On Them (Photos)

Nigerian Diplomat Found Dead In Sudan

Ladies beware: 18 Unfortunate Signs You’re Dealing With A F*ckboy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *