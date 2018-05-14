Four Students Killed As Cultists Clash In IMSU

A dead body (File photo)

Four students of Imo State University (IMSU) in Owerri were feared dead yesterday in a clash between two rival cult groups, The Nation has reported.

The sad incident threw the the capital into a state of turmoil as the supremacy fight between Aiye and Bagger confraternities intensified.

A source said the fight started at a hostel in front of the university’s main gate.

It was learnt the battle lasted almost two hours.

The police reportedly sent a detachment from the Anti-Cultism Unit to restore normalcy on campus.

A source said: “Cult members are killing one another. They are students of Imo State University in Owerri. Nobody could immediately ascertain the actual cause of the clash but the shooting started at Delight Hostel in front of IMSU gate.”

It was gathered trouble started when the members engaged in a heated argument, which reportedly led to a fight, with weapons freely used.

Police spokesman Andrew Enwerem, a Superintendent of Police (SP), could not be reached last night for comments.

A police source, who spoke in confidence, confirmed the clash but did not give the casualty figure.

The source said policemen from Orji Police Division and Anti-Cultism Unit were deployed to quell the crisis.

He said the police had arrested some suspected cult members, adding that the command is on the trail of fleeing suspects.

The source added: “We have rounded up some of the suspects. They are in police custody at Orji Police Division. We are still combing the university for those on the run.”

