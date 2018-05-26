Entertainment, Gossip

Frank Edwards drives the best cars (Photos)

Nigerian Gospel singer Frank Ugochukwu Edwards was born on the 22nd July 1989 and he hails from Enugu state.

The singer captured audiences worldwide with his amazing vocals and his hit track ‘you too dey bless me’ shot him into limelight since 2010, since then the blessings have not stopped coming in.

Frank has quite a nice taste when it comes to automobiles and there is no doubt that the christian gospel musician is a big fan of BMW cars. As you can see, he has two Bimmers.

See photos below;

1. BMW X6:

2. Chevrolet Camaro:

3. BMW 5 Series (545 Ci):

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian lady cries out after a guy she met online threatened her

Did Ex-BBNaija Housemate, Gifty just shade Davido & Chioma?

‘Nigerians will have swollen pockets if money diverted under GEJ is distributed’ – Oshiomhole

Adekunle Gold opens up on his relationship with Simi

Cee-c, Bambam, and other housemates attend Teddy A’s single release party (Photos)

New Photos Of Chioma, Davido’s Assurance Girlfriend

‘You know it’s true’ – Eminem reacts after Nicki Minaj publicly admit to dating him

“Free 606 Autos” – Davido wants the release Suspected Yahoo Boy Arrested by EFCC

#BBNaija: “Alex is so bitter she blocked me on Instagram” – Lady calls her out

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *