Frank Edwards drives the best cars (Photos)

Nigerian Gospel singer Frank Ugochukwu Edwards was born on the 22nd July 1989 and he hails from Enugu state.

The singer captured audiences worldwide with his amazing vocals and his hit track ‘you too dey bless me’ shot him into limelight since 2010, since then the blessings have not stopped coming in.

Frank has quite a nice taste when it comes to automobiles and there is no doubt that the christian gospel musician is a big fan of BMW cars. As you can see, he has two Bimmers.

See photos below;

1. BMW X6:

2. Chevrolet Camaro:

3. BMW 5 Series (545 Ci):

Leave a Comment…

comments