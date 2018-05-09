Frank Lampard Names Top Five Toughest Midfielders He Ever Faced

Frank Lampard

Chelsea legend, Frank Lampard has named the top five toughest midfielders he ever faced in the Premier League during his career.

Lampard spent thirteen years at the West London club where he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League, and faced-off against the world’s best midfielders.

The ex-midfield maestro ranked Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard as the number one on his top five toughest EPL midfielders, above Yaya Toure, Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and Paul Scholes.

“I would put Yaya Toure in the top five of the toughest midfield opponents I faced in my career, as at his peak he could change games on his own,” Lampard told the BBC.

“Steven Gerrard probably edges it as the best I have played against, for his consistency over the years, but Yaya is up there along with Roy Keane, Patrick Vieira and Paul Scholes – which shows how highly I rate him.”

