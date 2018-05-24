Local News

Fraudster Who Makes Up To N10,000 Daily From Extorting Lagos Motorists Nabbed (Photo)

Mr. Abiodun Adeleye

Enforcement team of the Lagos State Task Force has arrested a 51-year-old man identified as Mr, Abiodun Adeleye for posing as an official of the Agency to extort N3,000 from innocent motorist under Mile 12 bridge.

He was arrested under Mile 12 bridge after he had illegally arrested owner of a Toyota Camry car and collected N3000 as bribe.

Mr. Abiodun Adeleye claimed to have started 10 months ago extorting money from innocent motorists around ketu to Mile 12 area and that he made N5000 to N10000 daily from this illegal acts.

The Agency recovered a Motorola GP 340 security walkie-talkie from him

Members of the public are hereby enjoined to be vigilant about activities of these touts particularly traffic officials of Local Government illegally enforcing the Lagos State Road Traffic Law of 2012.

