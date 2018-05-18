News

Fresh details on students ‘Tied To Cross And Whipped’ for being late

As a corrective measure for lateness in a secondary school located in Ayetoro; south-western Ogun State, some students were reportedly tied to the cross and whipped (for their sins)

Upon sighting the barbaric act, a police officer identified as Livinus tried to intervene, by pleading with the school’s owner to free the teenagers.

Sadly, the owner of the school bluntly refused to release the kids, forcing the officer to swing into action

According to Livinus;

“When I tried to untie the pupils, the proprietor and his teachers beat me up,” he told Nigerian newspaper Punch. “Before I returned from picking handcuffs from my car, they had grabbed a friend who was with me… and beaten him up with a horsewhip.”
The suspects were eventually arrested after back-up arrived.

It was gathered that the police officer escalated the matter and the three teachers including the headteacher were taken into custody

Pictures show at least two young people – one boy and one girl – tied to a makeshift crucifix with green string and being flogged by the roadside with horsewhips .

The Ogun State police spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed to the BBC the principal, owner and another teacher were arrested and are likely to be charged.
He added: “The act is no longer a corrective measure, it is a barbaric act, it is not acceptable and it will not be tolerated.”

Source – Kemifilani


