Fresh & Hot: Africa’s Version Of YouTube Launched In Nigeria

Speaking on the need to use the site, Muojeke said “I realised that a lot of video sharing services come and go and many of the websites I have previously seen were no longer live. Some had been bought by larger organizations but many of them had just been shut down, most likely due to the cost of running this sort of website.but this platform will portray our African contents to the world.”

In future moreafricanvideos.com will announce a reward program. In This program, if your video receives 20,000 views with no copyright issue, you will be rewarded with 0.25$ for every 1000 Views.

This will be a very good option for you to start making money because here, you don’t need to make your own videos, you may just collect videos from the internet and upload.