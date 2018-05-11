Local News

Fresh Pictures Of President Buhari Looking Strong In The UK

 

President Muhammadu Buhari

APC UK executives today paid a farewell visit to President Buhari before his departure this afternoon, 11th of May, 2018 to return to Nigeria

President Buhari is in UK for a medical check-up.  There have been questions about the physical fitness of the President due to the fact that he has flown out of the country for treatment five times since 2015.

Meanwhile, it appears Buhari’s health has been well-taken care of as he looked healthy and lively in the pictures.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Champions League: Salah Sends Warning To Real Madrid Ahead Of Finals

Drama As Wife Catches Husband And Girlfriend Boarding Plane For Romantic Trip (Video)

President Buhari Speaks On The Death Of CAN General Secretary, Musa Asake

Check Out How Iniesta Described Messi, Van Gaal, Ronaldinho, Guardiola, Others In One Sentence

At Least 3 Burnt To Death In Benue After 2 Tankers Crashed (Graphic Photos)

Sad! Brazilian Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out Of World Cup

Two Arsenal Coaches Suspended

How I Was Forced Me To Make Music I Don’t Like – Davido Trashes ‘Son of Mercy’ EP

15-year-old Girl Cuts Open A Boy Face During Misunderstanding In Bayelsa (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *