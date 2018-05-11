Fresh Pictures Of President Buhari Looking Strong In The UK

President Muhammadu Buhari

APC UK executives today paid a farewell visit to President Buhari before his departure this afternoon, 11th of May, 2018 to return to Nigeria

President Buhari is in UK for a medical check-up. There have been questions about the physical fitness of the President due to the fact that he has flown out of the country for treatment five times since 2015.

Meanwhile, it appears Buhari’s health has been well-taken care of as he looked healthy and lively in the pictures.

See more photos:

