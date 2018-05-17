News Feed

Friends and family in shock after healthy young man slumps and dies in Lagos

A young and handsome graduate has seen his life and bright future cut short in a tragic way after he reportedly slumped and passed away shortly after he was brought to the hospital.

News of the shocking and untimely death of a graduate of Abia State University, identified as Samuel Onu, have been shared online by concerned friends and family who taken to social media to mourn the handsome young man.

According to some friends of the deceased, Onu from the Abriba area of Abia state, had complained of headache on Tuesday night and slumped. He was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

His last Facebook update was Monday morning, which he captioned: “Not smiling does not mean am not grateful to God. Goodmorning.”

See tributes by his friends below;

