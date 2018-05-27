Local News

Friends Gave My Wife Wrong Advice To Ruin Our Marriage – Afeez Owo .

 

Afeez Owo and Mide Martins

Actress Mide Martins’ husband, Afeez Owo, has, for the first time, spoken about the event that nearly ruined their marriage, many months back, after his wife called him out on Instagram.

In 2016, his wife had claimed on social media that he had abandoned her and the kids. However, in a recent interview with Sunday Scoop, Owo said his wife of 17 years, took the wrong advice from friends who wanted to cause havoc in their home. 

The film-maker said, “There will always be challenges in a home but it depends on how you handle them. Friends nearly ruined our marriage; my wife was wrongly advised. As we speak, she still regrets all those things she did or said. .

Couples will always fight, but they don’t need to let their neighbours know about it. We’ve made our mistakes and we have learnt from it. We don’t pray for that anymore.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

BBNaija: More Adorable Pre-wedding Photos Of Leo And Ifu Ennada Surface

Liverpool Forward, Mohamed Salah Ruled Out Of World Cup

I Am Getting Married Soon – Don Jazzy Announces

Buhari Speaks From Both Sides Of His Mouth – Obasanjo Attacks

Mass Exodus Looms In The APC

Sergio Ramos Was Seen Smiling As Mohamed Salah Left The Field (Photo)

Drama As Retired General Threaten To Shoot Electricity Officials After House Was Disconnected

Moses Ruled Out Of Russia World Cup… Find Out Why

Kemi Olunloyo Begs Instagram Big Boy, Hushpuppi For Money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *