Friends Mourn After Man Was Beaten To Death In Enugu Days Before Returning To His Base In Abuja (Graphic Photos)

Chinedu Nzegwu

Friends have taken to social media to mourn the death of a vibrant young man identified as Chinedu Nzegwu who was reportedy murdered in cold blood after an attack in Enugu state.

Chinedu who lives in Abuja, a former student of Dennis Memorial Grammar School DMGS, Onitsha, Anambra state and a graduate of University of Port-Harcourt, was reportedly beaten to death by yet-to-be identified assailants who left him to die after hitting him with a big stick (as seen in the picture below).

The reason for the attack is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report as it happened few days before his return to base in Abuja.

His friends, colleagues and former schoolmates have taken to Facebook to mourn the loss.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria