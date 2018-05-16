Fuji Legend, KWAM 1 De Ultimate Visits Aso Rock, Days After Performing A Song Targeted At Buhari’s Enemies

Legendary Fuji musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall a.k.a KWAM1 De Ultimate, has paid a visit to the presidential villa to see Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The visit of the singer comes days after KWAM1 had recently released a special number, in which he threw his support behind President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, and also charging thieves and corrupt people to flee into the jungle, as Buhari would be their nemesis during his second term.

The presidential aide, Femi Adesina took to his Facebook page to write on K1’s visit to Aso Rock. Read his full post below:

****************

“RADIANCE OF THE KING

Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, was at State House, Abuja, on Monday, May 14, 2018, to pay a courtesy call on Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

On hand to receive the blockbuster musician along with the S.A Media was Mrs Nadia Muhammed-Soso, another aide to the President.

K1 De Ultimate was accompanied by Mr Samson Davies, Managing Director of True Nigerian Experience.

The musician had recently released a special number, in which he threw his support behind President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, and also charging thieves and corrupt people to flee into the jungle, as Buhari would be their Nemesis during his second term. The song is currently making waves round the country, and even beyond.

When a music superstar visits you, he does not leave without asking you to put on your dancing shoes. And that was what we did.

If music be the food of love, play on, particularly when the love is for Sai Baba.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria