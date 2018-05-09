Fulani Herdsmen Attack Guma In Benue, Injure Many (Photos)

A victim of attack being consoled

According to the story shared by Alex Anzo who lives in Makurdi, Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of today attacked Mande Mbaawa Council ward in Guma LGA of Benue state.

He shared the photos of the victims of the attack. President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained his commitment to protection of lives and properties in his regular statements.

See more photos:

