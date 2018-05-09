Local News

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Guma In Benue, Injure Many (Photos)

 

A victim of attack being consoled

According to the story shared by Alex Anzo who lives in Makurdi, Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of today attacked Mande Mbaawa Council ward in Guma LGA of Benue state.

He shared the photos of the victims of the attack. President Muhammadu Buhari has maintained his commitment to protection of lives and properties in his regular statements.

See more photos:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Beautiful Female NYSC Corps Members Slays In Style At Recent Camps Carnival (Photos)

Peter Okoye Looks Dapper In Different Collection Of Outfits (Photos)

‘No Free Ticket’ Canada Warns As Nigerian Asylum Seekers Cross From US – CNN Reports

Horror: Man Returns Home Only To Find This Flaming Lava From Volcano Eruption Inside Garden (Photos)

Poor Lagos School Teacher Raises Alarm Over Empty Love Life

Man Who Allegedly Disrupted Ekiti APC Governorship Primary Arraigned In Court

Beware Of Current Fake Statement Ascribed to Buhari – Presidency Warns Nigerians

Boko Haram: 1,596 Corpers Desert Adamawa State Over Insecurity

Ubi Franklin Reacts After His Artiste, Tekno Was Accused Of Stealing ‘Jogodo’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *