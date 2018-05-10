Local News

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Tutuwa In Taraba, Kill Many (Graphic Photos)

 

One of the victims of the attack

According to the story shared by one Apumukong Shinkom, Fulani herdsmen raided the Tutuwa village in Taraba State leaving many killed, others critically injured and their properties destroyed.

Here is what he wrote: ‘The evil and heartless herdsmen attacked a Tutuwa village in Ussa LGA in Taraba State again, May the departed souls rest in peace’.

See more photos below:

