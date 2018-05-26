Fulanis Killed During Clash With Mumuye Villagers In Taraba State (Photos)

Some Fulani victims being buried

Over six persons were on Thursday killed in a communal clash between the Mumuye and Fulani tribes in Yorro Local Government area of Taraba State.

The clash, which affected three villages namely Malali, Dila and Yaladi-Depo, was said to have been ignited by the news of the killing of a Mumuye youth who was working on his farm by Fulani herdsmen.

When the news of the killing of the Mumuye man filtered into the town, other Mumuye youths mobilised themselves and stormed the Fulani settlements in the area to carry out a reprisal.

Security agencies revealed that they are on the trail of the boy allegedly said to have caused the clash.

