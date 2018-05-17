Entertainment, Gossip

Funny Video Of Adekunle Gold’s Sister Showing She Left An Instruction For Him Beside A Pot Of Stew

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold just shared a hilarious video showing an instruction given to him by his sister on how to manage a well prepared stew.

It is indeed a funny one as his sister was so formal about the whole thing that she even drew a smiling face begging the singer to please manage the stew so that it could go round for everyone.

Click HERE To Watch


