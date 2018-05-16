Local News

Generator Thief Caught And Beaten Mercilessly In Port Harcourt (Photos)

 

The accused facing mild jungle justice

An alleged generator thief has been apprehended and beaten mercilessly in Rumuodara Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.

The man was caught after he went to an business center to steal a generator. He was dealt with and handed over to the police for further action.

The accused begged for mercy while being tortured.

See more photos:

