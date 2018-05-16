Generator Thief Caught And Beaten Mercilessly In Port Harcourt (Photos)

The accused facing mild jungle justice
An alleged generator thief has been apprehended and beaten mercilessly in Rumuodara Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.
The man was caught after he went to an business center to steal a generator. He was dealt with and handed over to the police for further action.
The accused begged for mercy while being tortured.
See more photos:
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!