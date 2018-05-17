Local News

Ghanaian Actress, Juliet Ibrahim Steps Out In Alluring Native Outfit (Photos)

 

Juliet Ibrahim rocked a two piece outfit from the fashion store of Khloe known as the Koko By Khloe Store.

The mother of one looked good in the traditional outfit which she wore to the Hernight event in Lagos State.

Khloe is a fashion designer who claims to be under 25 years. She is also into modeling.

See another photo:

Khloe (middle) and Juliet Ibrahim

