Girl Found Dead In Her Room After Visiting Her Facebook Boyfriend (Disturbing Photos)

The corpse of Sochi
Social media users have been warned against engaging in online romance with strangers as dangers lie ahead.
According to reports making rounds on social media, a young girl named Sochi is suspected to have been killed by a romance partner she had a date with.
The case of suspected murder is presently being investigated by the police to provide answers being asked by her family members.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!