God told me I am going to Aso Rock to replace either Buhari or Osinbajo – Fayose (Video)

Governor Ayodele Fayose has said God has told me him, he is going to Aso Rock to replace either President Muhammadu Buhari or Vice president Yemi Osinbajo.

According to the governor, his audience shouldn’t doubt because ‘Buhari is locking people up today’ as the villa is being prepared for them.

Fayose is seen telling his supporters in the video;

The Lord God of heaven has promised me that I’m going to replace President Buhari or Vice president Yemi Osinbajo. That is the truth o, You see many of you are doubting Thomases, you don’t believe because Buhari is locking people up today. Once has he spoken, many times have I heard. Believe it or not, that villa is being prepared for us.

