“God Will Answer Your Prayers Even With A 90 Inches Long Wig & Fingernails” – Tonto Dikeh Says

Lol Tonto Dikeh who claims to be born agin is on IG lecturing people the ‘God-way’. Truth is, if you read your bible, if you know who God is and what HE TELLS YOU, then you will know if her personal teachings are true or not.







Just remember God says do everything in moderation before reading this o, LOL. Tonto’s words;

Did you know that there is something like praying the wrong way??

Did you know that your praise and worship is also a form of prayer and some challenges wld only bow to that?

Did you know that there is nothing wrong with been wealthy,Fashionable and trendy(well Dressed)and still be Born Again?

Did you know that God will still answer your prayers if you weren’t wearing a worn out shirt with black armpits stains Or worn out shoes with chopped heels?

Did you know that God will answer your prayers even with 90inchs long wig on,10inchs fingers nails and a painted face as you please?

GET TO KNOW GOD PERSONALLY AND FINDOUT YOUR TRUTH••