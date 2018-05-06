Gombe state Governor pleads with Davido for “assurance”…. He responds!

Gombe state Governor, Governor Dankwambo has urged Singer, Davido to use his influence to enjoin the young people of the country to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) before the next general election.

This is coming after the Singer and his girl trended worldwide after the former purchased a multi-million naira car for the latter.

Governor Dankwamb, In a tweet sent out from his official twitter handle, tweeted directly at Davido, revealing that he is one of his fans and immensely impressed by his music.

He wrote: “Hello @iam_Davido. My name is Ibrahim Dankwambo, Governor of Gombe state. I’m a huge fan of your amazing work and talent. I’d be glad if you can use your massive influence to work together with me in convincing our young people to go get their #PVC. Do I have your assurance?”

Regarding the governor’s solicitation as a call to national engagement, the singer tweeted his response: “Anything to serve my country and my people Sir.”

See the exchange below:

Leave a Comment…

comments