Good Life: Rolls-Royce Unveils Its First Luxury SUV (Photos)

The Rolls-Royce SUV

Three years ago, Rolls-Royce announced that it would launch Cullinan, targeted at younger, high-net-worth individuals who embrace more challenging terrain.

“The super-luxury lifestyle is evolving and Rolls-Royce is in the lead,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, chief executive officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, in a press conference in London Thursday. “Luxury is no longer an urban concept. More and more it is about embracing and experiencing the wider world.”

Cullinan is considered to be the first “three-box” car in the SUV-sector. The rear partition wall creates a distinct environment for passengers, separated from the luggage compartment.

“At this point in the history of automotive design, SUVs have become homogenous and ubiquitous,” Giles Taylor, director of design of Rolls-Royce, said during a news conference.

“We envisioned an authentic, three-box all-terrain high-bodied car with a convention-challenging design and absolute capability that would satisfy the adventurous urges of our clients.”

The key to Cullinan’s design is Rolls-Royce’s proprietary all-aluminium architecture which will be used in future Rolls-Royce models.

The SUV features a 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 Rolls-Royce engine with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer system. Speed can reach 155 miles per hour.

Deliveries of Cullinan will begin early next year, according to reports.

See more photos:

