Good News: FG Declares Tuition FREE At All Federal Universities In Nigeria

While briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting held at Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Education, Anthony Anwuka, stated stated that no federal university should charge tuition fees, saying the law does not allow it.

According to DailyTrust, the minister who made the disclosure after the cabinet meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the council discussed the school fees being charged by various universities “and noted that as of law, no federal university should charge tuition fees.”

He also stated that the council understood that some federal universities charged fees per course unit, adding that the President Muhamamdu Buhari-led government would investigate and stop this.

Anwuka said the National Universities Commission had been directed to clarify and update the council on the matter.

He said: “We understand some universities now charge fees per course unit and we are going to make sure that we investigate that properly and make it stop.

“Students can pay other auxiliary fees, but not in excess. Various university councils and management should be able to fix what fees students should pay that is affordable and acceptable to the students. That is the position.

“The federal government does not determine fees for private and state universities. It only takes responsibility for fees paid in the federal universities.”

The minister also disclosed that the council approved the insurance of provisional licence for the the establishment of Skyline University in Kano.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria