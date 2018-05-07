Gov. Wike Mobbed By Corps Members As He Pays Surprise Visit to NYSC Camp In Rivers (Photos)

Members of the National Youth Service Corps at the Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Rivers State over the past weekend, mobbed the state governor who paid them a surprise visit.
Gov. Wike paying visit to the camp
Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, paid an unscheduled visit to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Orientation Camp in Nonwa, Rivers State and was mobbed by corp members.
The Governor who paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC orientation camp, also inspected hostels and facilities that were newly built at the camp by the Rivers State Government.
See more photos below.
