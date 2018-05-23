Governor Asks Bet9ja, Nairabet Agents To Leave His State

As a way of curbing social vices, the Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has directed agents of sport betting companies like Bet9ja and Nairabet to leave the state.

He said the state was tightening its stance against social vices such as online betting, and drugs and substance abuse, hence the order.

The governor further disclosed that the state was no longer comfortable with putting up with the effects of such vices on the society.

According to Daily Trust, Shettima made these known on Sunday at the 14th Annual Ramadan Lecture organised by Borno Radio Television Corporation in Maiduguri.

He said, “I have given directives to all Bet9ja and Nairabet agents in the state to leave immediately. Drug and substance abuse gives birth to all immoral vices hence government’s determination to fight all forms of social vices.”

-Herald