Governor Of Kogi, Yahaya Bello Reportedly Stoned By Angry Mob In Broad Daylight (Video)

Governor Yahaya Bello

Some residents of Lokoja, Kogi State chanted “Yaya Bello Ole!” “Ole!” meaning ‘thief’ as the governor stormed their district with his security aides for reasons unknown.

Stones and other dangerous objects were massively hurled at the young governor as he reportedly scampered for safety to prevent an aggravation of the odd incident.

“Things are now becoming harder and unbearable to Kogites” an eye witness said.

The video provided on social media failed to capture Governor Bello as the disorganized crowd was large and the scene was rowdy.

It should be noted that state civil servants in Kogi State are being owed salaries for several months with some committing suicide out of frustation.

Below is a video of the incident:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria