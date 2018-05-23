Governor’s Wife Cries Out After Fake Aide Used Social Media To Defraud People

Mrs. Bolanle Ambode

Wife of the governor of Lagos State Mrs. Bolanle Ambode on Tuesday disowned a certain individual posing as her representative to extort money from the public, The Nation has reported.

This was revealed in a statement made available by her aide, Folashade Kadiri who said the individual has been using social media to disguise as her representative to defraud people.

The statement reads: “The attention of Mrs Ambode has been drawn to the criminal activities of a certain individual, masquerading as her representative, for the purpose of exhorting money from unsuspecting persons, using the social media platform.

“Her Excellency wishes to state that she has no links with such fraudulent element, neither has she authorised anyone to act on her behalf in questionable circumstances.”

She urged the public to be vigilant and avoid dealing with shadowy figures, purporting to represent her, for motives that are self-serving and dubious.

He called on them to report any individual behind such nefarious act to security agencies.

