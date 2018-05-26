Graphic Photos Of Man Killed On The Spot After Fatal Bike Accident In Akwa Ibom

This is the scene of an accident which killed a man in Akwa Ibom.

The man reportedly died on the spot after being involved in an accident with his motorcycle at Atabong roundabout in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

The man’s head was crushed in the in the accident as he bled to death. These graphic photos show the man lying In the pool of his blood on the road.

The accident caused a huge scene in the area before the arrival of officials who arrived to evacuate the corpse.

Below are some graphic photos:

