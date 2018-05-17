Local News

Graphic Photos Of Three Policemen Reportedly Killed By Kidnappers In Sokoto

The three police officers killed in the bloody attack

It was gathered that other police officers were seen in a devastating state after seeing the corpses of their slain colleagues brought in a van.

According to TVC News, the Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Mwawe had refused to confirm the death of the officers, but admitted that the incident occurred and the officers are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

TV Producer Killed After His e-Cigarette Exploded And Burnt 80% Of His Body (Photos)

Drama As Son Of Former President Lands In Jail…You Won’t Believe What He Did Wrong

Two Friends Hack Their Neighbour To Death In Ogun State (Graphic Photos)

Gunmen Disrupt APC Congress In Cross River

Alleged Plot By IG Of Police To Frame Saraki: Nigerian Police Replies Senate President

Dapchi Girld: FG Reveals What Is Currently Being Done To Redcue Leah Sharibu From Boko Haram

Actress Toyin Abraham Reacts To Chioma And Davido’s Romance (Video)

Ex-President Jonathan’s Godson And Wife Arraigned In Court On Fresh Charges (Photos)

Yahoo Boy Jailed By Court In Benin (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *