Graphic Photos Of Three Policemen Reportedly Killed By Kidnappers In Sokoto

The three police officers killed in the bloody attack
It was gathered that other police officers were seen in a devastating state after seeing the corpses of their slain colleagues brought in a van.
According to TVC News, the Sokoto state police command Public Relations Officer, Cordelia Mwawe had refused to confirm the death of the officers, but admitted that the incident occurred and the officers are receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.
Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria
Ad ==> BARRISTER Anthony At Midnight COULDN'T Urinate: ENLARGED PROSTATE!!! Man ABOVE 40? PREVENT This Crisis & PROSTATE CANCER!!! SHRINK Your Enlarged PROSTATE Within 15Days Without Surgery!!! Click!!!