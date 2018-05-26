Local News

Graphic Photos Of Young Man Butchered By Cultists In Anambra State

The late Uchenna

The cult war between Aiye and Vikings confraternities in Anambra has claimed yet another life in the state following the discovery of the corpse of another man identified as Uchenna.

The cult war which reportedly started some days ago in Awka, the state capital has so far claimed more than 10 lives within 48 hours.

The deceased who is alleged to be a cult member was reportedly shot and butchered by his assailants in Obosi village.

The police had earlier said eleven notorious members of different cult groups have been arrested in Anambra state following an intensive manhunt of cultists who have been terrorizing Awka and environs within the last few days.

