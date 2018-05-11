Entertainment, Gossip

Grass To Grace: From Carrying Her Umbrella, To Travelling Abroad With Her, Meet Eniola Badmus’ PA (Photos)

Akinsola Babalola Friday, who is a long time personal assistant to popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, has taken to his Instagram page to share a photo collage of himself holding an umbrella for her in 2014, and one with her in London recently.



It was gathered that the actress was criticized for allowing her young P.A. to carry an umbrella in the rain during a walk against domestic violence in 2014, but that didn’t deter her as it now appears that they both continued working together and are now enjoying the luxurious benefits.

The young man identified with his handle @Babllosneh31 revealed in his latest post that he has come a long way with the actress as he now reaps the benefits of endurance and patience all the way from Lagos to London.


He posted the photo and wrote; “Sometimes you have to go through darkness to get to the light . #umbrellaboy #tbt with my boss @eniola_badmus #gratefulsoul.”

In another post, he wrote; “There are not words big enough. There is not a hug strong enough. There is not a smile wide enough. All I can offer is thank you. You are my hero. You are in my thoughts. You are in my prayers. For all you’ve done, thank you. @eniola_badmus #gratefulsoul.”


