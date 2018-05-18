Griezmann Speaks On Atletico Madrid Future After Europa League Final Brace

Antoine Griezmann,

Europa League match winner, Antoine Griezmann, was coy on his future, after scoring twice as Atletico Madrid beat Marseille 3-0 to secure the trophy in Lyon, France on Wednesday.

Griezmann, who has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga champions Barcelona, netted either side of half-time in a dominant performance by Atleti.

“It is not the moment to talk about my future, I must enjoy having won a trophy, and celebrate it with the fans. The truth is this was a dream for me, to win a trophy with Atletico, with [Diego Simeone] and my friends and teammates.

“Your feeling for a club gets stronger every game, every year. I’ve been here four years, and I have enjoyed today with the fans, the people of the club, my relationship with them is strong, which is why I give everything on the pitch,” he said after the game.

Griezmann, who grew up near Lyon but left early to pursue his career at Real Sociedad, previously had just the 2014 Spanish Supercopa to show for four seasons with Atletico.

“When I left home at 14 years of age it was to win trophies, to enjoy nights like this,” Griezmann said on BeIn Sports on the final whistle.

“This is the second, after a Supercopa, and I hope I can win more trophies.”

