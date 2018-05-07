Gossip, Viral

Groom’s fake friend disappears with money, phones & a wristwatch at a recent wedding in Lagos

Oluwatoyin (@HorpeHolar), a Lagos-based photographer has taken to Twitter to reveal how a fake friend of a wedding groom disappeared with money, phones and a wristwatch at a recent wedding in Lagos.



Toyin posted some photos showing the fake friend and wrote;

“This individual sneaked in to a wedding at Event Gallery Igando Rd, Ojo as a friend of the groom and ended up stealing phones, money and a wristwatch.

“We really need to locate him, please, retweet and also, mention me if you know the person. He pretended he knew the groom, dressed as one of the Asoebi boys, gained access to the groom’s room.

“All the money sprayed on the groom, he packed it too. The money in his hands are what was sprayed on the groom.”

See her posts below;


Tags

You may also like

S3xy Actress, Olaitan Sugar Celebrates Her Birthday With Stunning Photos

BBNaija 2018: Check out Tobi Bakre’s Throwback Pictures

APC Chieftain alleges PDP is sponsoring ‘terrorists NOT herdsmen’ to destabilise President’s govt

Buhari still uses Jonathan’s old cars

Nigerian OAP, MC Akonuche accuses Headies awards of ignoring Igbo artistes

Kiss Daniel And His Brotherhood Looking Dapper In Suit In New Photo.

Fayemi blames ‘desperate’ aspirants for cancelled governorship primary

Governor mocks APC over violent governorship primary

Video: DJ Xclusive ft. Reminisce – Slay Mama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *