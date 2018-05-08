Groom’s Fake Friend Disappears With Money, Phones, Wristwatch At A Recent Wedding In Lagos (Photos)

The shocking story on how a groom’s fake friend disappeared with money, phones and a wristwatch at a recent wedding in Lagos have been shared on social media, as a hunt for the suspect kicks-off.

The fake friend who made away with the money

A Lagos-based photographer identified simply as Oluwatoyin (@HorpeHolar), has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter to reveal how a fake friend of a wedding groom disappeared with money, phones and a wristwatch at a recent wedding in the commercial city of Lagos.

Toyin posted some photos showing the fake friend and wrote; “This individual sneaked in to a wedding at Event Gallery Igando Rd, Ojo as a friend of the groom and ended up stealing phones, money and a wristwatch.

“We really need to locate him, please, retweet and also, mention me if you know the person. He pretended he knew the groom, dressed as one of the Asoebi boys, gained access to the groom’s room.

“All the money sprayed on the groom, he packed it too. The money in his hands are what was sprayed on the groom.”

This individual sneaked in to a wedding at Event Gallery Igando Rd, Ojo as a friend of the groom and ended up stealing phones, money and a wristwatch. We really need to locate him, please, retweet and also, mention me if you know the person. pic.twitter.com/JU7uiCPqiV

— Oluwatoyin (@HorpeHolar) May 7, 2018