Unlisted

Groom’s Fake Friend Disappears With Money, Phones, Wristwatch At A Recent Wedding In Lagos (Photos)

The shocking story on how a groom’s fake friend disappeared with money, phones and a wristwatch at a recent wedding in Lagos have been shared on social media, as a hunt for the suspect kicks-off.
 

The fake friend who made away with the money

A Lagos-based photographer identified simply as Oluwatoyin (@HorpeHolar), has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter to reveal how a fake friend of a wedding groom disappeared with money, phones and a wristwatch at a recent wedding in the commercial city of Lagos.

Toyin posted some photos showing the fake friend and wrote; “This individual sneaked in to a wedding at Event Gallery Igando Rd, Ojo as a friend of the groom and ended up stealing phones, money and a wristwatch.

 

“We really need to locate him, please, retweet and also, mention me if you know the person. He pretended he knew the groom, dressed as one of the Asoebi boys, gained access to the groom’s room.

 

“All the money sprayed on the groom, he packed it too. The money in his hands are what was sprayed on the groom.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Ngige Escapes Mob Attack, His Associate Beaten To Pulp As Anambra APC Meeting Turns Violent

So Sad! Five Police Cadets And Others Killed In Fatal Road Accident (Photos)

Ifu Ennada Storms CDQ’s Birthday Party In Transparent Outfit After ‘One-Night Stand’ Saga (Photos)

Egbegbe Said He Was Dating Toyin Aimakhu When We Were Still Married – Adeniyi Johnson Opens Up

How I Returned Home Broke After Selling Belongings To Travel To Europe – Nigerian Migrant

Ex-BBNaija Star Khloe Steps Out Wearing Very Transparent Fishnet Dress (Photos)

Stubborn Cab Driver Dies Minutes In Accident After Refusing To Heed Advice From Passengers In Ajah (Photos)

Pure Miracle: Young Boy Comes Back To Life A Day Before Doctors Turned Off His Life Support (Photos)

Lady Turns Internet Sensation After Writing An Emotional Note About Her Housemaid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *