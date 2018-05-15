GTBank Launches Redesigned Corporate Website

If you are a customer of Guaranty Trust Bank or have ever visited the Bank’s website, then get ready to experience something new and exciting the next time you visit www.gtbank.com. The leading Nigerian bank has just undertaken a complete makeover of its corporate website, redesigning everything, from the user interface to the features of the website.

Draped in orange and laid over a clear white background, the new GTBank website reflects the vibrance that the GTBank brand is renowned for and exudes a refreshing feel of simplicity. Structurally, the website also makes for a more immersive reading experience. With products and services pages better streamlined and the interface more responsive, navigating around the website is now easier, as is finding whatever you are looking for, say, for example, Spend2Save.

Beyond the look and feel, GTBank’s website has a lot going for it with regards to updated features and functionalities. The new website is optimized for mobile devices, which means that you get a sleek, faster and more intuitive experience when browsing the website with your mobile phone. The website also maintains the highest standards of online security in order to guarantee secure transactions when using the internet banking function. If you are the kind that’s interested in more than just banking from GTBank, you can also, from the redesigned website, check out the popular TV programs on Ndani TV, the GTBank Food and Drink Fair and the GTBank Fashion Weekend, as well as other interesting initiatives from GTBank.

GTBank says there is still more to come from the website. “As part of our commitment to offering you the best banking experience online, we will continue to update our website with additional features and improvements to make every visit to our website memorable,” the bank said in an email to customers.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out GTBank’s new website here: www.gtbank.com.