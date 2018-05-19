Gucci neck-bow: Genevieve Nnaji vs Oge Okoye; Who rocked it better?

Alluring Nollywood actresses, Genevieve Nnaji and Oge Okoye both rocked the Gucci stripe neck bows over black dresses and they obviously ‘slayed’ in it.

The little neck accessory doesn’t come cheap tho’… you should know it costs $180 (N64,000) – while Genevieve rocked hers to the premiere of a movie few months back, Oge donned hers while travelling recently.

We were wondering which one y’all liked best… see their photos below and tell us what you think…

