Gunmen Disrupt APC Congress In Cross River

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday stormed the venue of the All Progressive Congress (APC) congress in Yakurr Local Government Area of Cross River State and disrupted the exercise.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Ibor, told a Dailypost reporter that the gunmen disrupted the exercise by shooting sporadically into the air and shouting, ‘no minister, no congress’

The development forced the organizing committee in consultation with stakeholders to postpone the exercise indefinitely.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of Yakurr Local Government Area Congress Committee Mr. Owan Kenneth, said, “there was violence in the venue of the exercise.”

“The situation became serious as some unknown armed gunmen stormed the venue and started shooting sporadically.

“The environment was not conducive any longer so we agreed with stakeholders who signed that the exercise should be put on hold and materials returned for save custody with the police until a new date is fixed”.

Kenneth also disclosed that the hoodlums attacked the Police Station in the area, which was just opposite the venue of the exercise and threw stones at the police building, destroying doors and windows.

“One vehicle was seriously vandalized as well”, he added.

It was observed that Yakurr is the local government area of the Minister for Niger Delta, Usani Uguru Usani.

