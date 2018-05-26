Local News

Gunmen Kidnap 200 Level CRUTECH Student In Cross River State (Photo)

 

Kisha Emmanuel Adah

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a 200 level student of the Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH.

It was reported that the student named Kisha Emmanuel Adah from the department of Civil Engineering was kidnapped by his abductors on Tuesday after being trailed by a taxi at the University gate in Calabar, the state capital.

According to reports, it was gathered that the young student in his late teens was trailed from an outing he took part in with two friends.

One of his friends,said, “Emmanuel was abducted in the taxi he used while on his way back from school”, while another who pleaded anonymity said, “he came as far as the school gate before he was abducted”.

The kidnappers, according to reports – have demanded a sum of fifteen million Naira (N15, 000,000) as ransom for his release.

