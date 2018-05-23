Hacker Who Bought N28m Porsche Car With Fake Bank Alert Arrested

File Photo

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year old medical doctor, Michael Thompson Williams, who bought a Porsche Car worth N28 million with fake bank alert.

The suspect, who engages in online technological tools and applications to perpetrate fake business transactions, was said to have worked with known hospitals in Lagos, Eko and Tolu Medical Centre hospitals.

Williams, however, met his waterloo when a complaint was lodged to the police by a car shop owner one Abidogun Adewale that a syndicate bought exotic cars of 28 million naira, paid into his bank account but on visiting his banker, he discovered he had actually received a false bank alert indicating payment for a Porsche car sold at 28 million.

The Lagos State Police, Commissioner, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, parading Williams on Monday at the Police Command Headquarters, told journalists that the suspect hacks into customers accounts with banks and financial institutions’ as well as monitors private emails of people.

According to Imohimi, “the suspect is a member of a syndicate that goes to car shops, buys a car, configures a computer program that would send a fake payment alert to the seller and by so doing, obtains a car.

“Abidogun Adewale whose car shop played host to Williams’ syndicate bought a Porsche car at a whopping price of twenty-eight million Naira (N28,000,000:OO).

“The suspect thereafter requested for the seller’s bank account number and made it look like he had paid him via the fake alert to his phone using HTTP tunnel.com.

“He was however arrested in Lekki after a police manhunt was launched on the fleeing suspect by the Command.

“Upon his arrest, he led detectives to Asaba, Delta State, where the stolen Porsche car was recovered and other two Camry Saloon Cars he stole in a similar fashion were recovered. “Imohimi stated.

“Any transaction anybody is doing through Swiss account the suspects manipulates such and wire the fund to his contrived credit card. This is possible with the aid of cyber ghost 12 HTTP/tunnel.azinytv4/vpn(virtual private network).

“Through the credit card, he can buy softwares he needs to work and protect his job so that he cannot be traced.

“Such softwares are known as vpn and word cyber protector e.g Dare Devil. It also enables you to do deductions and transactions per dollar from every individual domiciliary account,” he added.

Confessing to the crime, Williams narrated to journalists how he makes credit card payments, and how he used to fund it through a hacked Swiss account.

“I was able to Shut off CCTV camera on Dare Devil and break the two hundred and fifty-six (256) codes on word, CCTV.China.com.northkorea.codeuntouchable.tracker.com.

“This makes me to shut down any working system of his interest on yt.com an internet sophistication e.g. youtube/facebook to make them unworkable for 67 minutes,” he said.

The commissioner for Police, however said the suspect will be charged to court soon.

